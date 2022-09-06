News you can trust since 1873
Christine McGuinness admits her 'stomach is in knots' as she shares heartfelt back to school message to her children

It’s a tense time for parents as children head back to their classrooms this week and Blackpool’s Christine McGuinness reflected those emotional feelings in a heartfelt Instagram post sharing her hopes for her children and admitting her ‘stomach was in knots’.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:43 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:53 pm

In the beautiful message to her children – twins Leo and Penelope and daughter Felicity – she wrote: “ I hope you genuinely smile and laugh, with or without a reason. I hope you keep learning and keep growing as the wonderful children you are. I hope you have the confidence to be you and ask for quiet time or support if you need it. I hope you love yourself for all that you are and all that you are becoming. #BackToSchool

Alongside a picture of the children in the school playground, she also shared with her followers how she was feeling in a message of solidarity with other mums.She said: “My stomach is in knots today, I’ll be distracting myself as much as possible! A new school year always brings new routine with new challenges but also new possibilities and new opportunities .Big cheers with a cuppa from one mummy to another!

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star who announced in July that she had split from her Top Gear and Question of Sport star husband Paddy McGuinness, was soon flooded with messages of support from friends and other mums.

Christine McGuinness took to social media to write a heartfelt message to her children as they headed back to school

Loose Women colleague Nadia Sawalha simply replied ‘Top mama x’ and loopyloopla wrote ‘They look so smart Christine xx good luck to them all x with you behind them they will achieve everything they can and more xx’

Doting mum Christine McGuinness has shared feelings of trepidation on Instagram as her three children head back to school
