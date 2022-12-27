Book 'Hell in Singapore' reveals horrors of Japanese Prisoner of War camps for Blackpool Regiment - as told through memoirs of Fylde families
Six months ago this page previewed a book that has wartime links with many Fylde families, writes Barry Band.
The 137 Field Regiment RA (TA) was it's formal title and it was formed in June, 1939, shortly before the declaration of war on September 3.
Of the 759 members of the Blackpool Regiment 70 died in battle in Malaya and 159 died in Japanese captivity, working on the infamous Railway of Death.
In our previous article, author David Taylor, of Carleton, gave relatives of the soldiers the chance to contribute before the final draft.
Now here's David with his book, Hell in Singapore, launched at Fylde Rugby Club a few days ago before 70 friends, family and contributors.
The rugby club has links with the founding of the 137 in the months leading up to World War Two.
There have been several books on the Malaya-Singapore disaster but in acknowledging sources David made it clear this one was personal.
He was motivated by the loss in the conflict of his uncle, Francis Ronald Emery (RAF) and inspired by the archives of Alfred Burt Briggs, who survived.
Ronnie died when HMS Yin Ping, a converted trawler, was sunk by the Japanese as it evacuated people in the fall of Singapore.
Burt, who was a prisoner of war for three and a half years, was very effective in a later battle, the one that halted the demolition of Blackpool's Grand Theatre in 1972. He died in 2004.
Burt's war archives were made available to David by Burt's daughter, Jenny Jay, who was present at the book launch with her sister, Josephine Ritson.
Research revealed that Fylde Rugby Club treasurer Lt. Col. George Holme was the first commanding officer of the Blackpool Regiment. He did not survive the war.
Fifteen other Fylde club members joined and David also found that one of them, 2nd. Lt. Robert Hartley, who did not survive, is listed on the Fylde captains' board for 1935, whereas David is named for 1967.
The Blackpool Regiment’s story is told through the eyes of a serving officer and the story of the tragedy of HMS Yin Ping is a combination of the author’s family knowledge and the extensive research undertaken by Michael Pether.
In his introduction, David states: "This is the story of two ordinary men in war; one related to me, one known to me."
"It is not the full story of the 1941-42 Japanese campaign in Malaya.
"Through the eyes of one individual (Burt) it tells the brief and tragic story of the Blackpool Regiment."
David adds brief profiles of several men who returned from the war and resumed their careers.
He concludes with the list of members of the Blackpool Regiment who perished fighting or in the PoW camps. Their names are remembered in perpetuity on the Roll of Honour at St John's Church in Central Blackpool.
Local historians as well as descendants will want a copy of Hell In Singapore. It is published by Amazon through Kindle and a printed version.
