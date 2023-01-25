News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool through the years: Bring back memories with 14 scenes captured in 1993 of Blackpool folk

Here’s a round-up of some great pictures all captured in 1993.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

They show Blackpool folk in ordinary everyday scenes, from all walks of life. Are you in any of the pictures? Or do you remember the event? READ MORE: Pictures of Blackpool in 1992. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to Blackpool in 1991. MORE MEMORIES: Photos taken in Blackpool in 1990

1. Blackpool in 1993

Fun at the Lido Baths in Blackpool

2. Blackpool in 1993

Budding actors at a Lancashire school found themselves in the spotlight when the curtains opened on their latest production. Pupils at Kirkham Grammar School staged The Good Doctor by Neil Simon. Pictured above are, from left: Jamie Lowe, Nicky McKay, Hayley Baxter, Emma Anderton, Ranvir Singh and Simon Morgan

3. Blackpool in 1993

Princess Diana receives a warm welcome from a host of local dignitaries as she arrives at Warton aerodrome in an RAF aircraft, for her visit to Lancashire

4. Blackpool in 1993

A shampoo and toiletries firm has taken an £800,000 step into the future. Universal Products, which also makes cough medicines and pharmaceuticals, has opened a new laboratory and office complex on its factory site in Boundary Road, Lytham. Fylde MP and Home Office minister Michael Jack performed the opening of the building. He is pictured alongside his wife Alison Jack and the managing director of Universal Products, Michael Peters

