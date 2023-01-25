4 . Blackpool in 1993

A shampoo and toiletries firm has taken an £800,000 step into the future. Universal Products, which also makes cough medicines and pharmaceuticals, has opened a new laboratory and office complex on its factory site in Boundary Road, Lytham. Fylde MP and Home Office minister Michael Jack performed the opening of the building. He is pictured alongside his wife Alison Jack and the managing director of Universal Products, Michael Peters

Photo: Archive