Heaven and Hell was one of Blackpool’s most iconic nightclubs.
It opened in a frenzy of publicity resulting in people queuing round the block to get in. It was a massive success from day one and a generation of nightclubbers kept the music and drinks flowing for decade. These pictures go back to the early days when the club first opened in the late 1990s.
Heaven and Hell, 2003 Photo: Dave Nelson
Heaven and Hell DJ Pat Holden when the club was giving away 2 holidays to Ibiza with The Gazette Photo: Dawn Castle
The new DJ at Heaven and Hell in 2002 was Paul Ennis Photo: Rob Lock
DJ Steve Maher Photo: Dave Nelson
Heaven and Hell nightclub in Blackpool had a 6am licence for Easter Sunday, during which they fundraised for the Whizz Kids charity.
Pat Holden (left), and Brad Murray, who were both running the London Marathon for the charity, prepare for the late night Photo: Rob Lock
Clubbers on the dance floor Photo: Dave Nelson