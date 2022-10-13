News you can trust since 1873
Star ice dancer Nicky Slater and the staff and pupils from Kirkham Grammar School were running for England. They took part in a sponsored walk/jog/run round the school playing fields and half of the money raised will be given to help meet the expenses of England's Commonwealth Games team. The other half will go towards the school's multi-purpose hall project
By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Blackpool folk doing all sorts of things in 1986. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1985. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos from 1984. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at 1983

This group of children were having a splashing time at Blackpool's new tourist attraction - the Sandcastle

A June fair held by the Friends of Freckleton raised almost £830 for the Post Centenary Scanner Appeal. The proceeds from the Fylde village fair was presented by Mrs Valerie Ingham, Mrs Frances Courtney, and Freckleton sports and social club chairman Mr Albert Stuffins to Evening Post editor Mr Steve Kendall

Royal visitors made a Lancashire gala day's anniversary a real crowning affair. A staggering 11 visiting queens and nine past queens joined in the celebrations to mark the 10th Elswick Gala since its rebirth. Pictured is just one of the queens with her retinue

These three beauties proved to be the winning combination in the Queen of the Lights pageant

