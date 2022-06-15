1. Blackpool in 2001
Action from Wyre (red bibs) against Blackpool in the Lancashire Youth netball league tournament, held at Stanley Park in Blackpool
Photo: Rob Lock
2. Blackpool in 2001
David Borrow MP waves off five of Lancashire's Young Parliamentarians on their way to the UK Youth Parliament in London with their manifesto. Dawn Musson, of Poulton is kneeling at the front with, from left: Lee Bradshaw, Charlotte O'Horo, David Borrow, Hilary Harvey and Alex Mugan
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in 2001
Thornton Cleveleys Friends of Trinity - the Hospice in the Fylde held their third 'Riverside Rendezvous' at Riverside, Pool Foot Lane, Little Singleton. From left, Clive Wolfendale (Bandmaster of the Adamson Military Band), Sheila Dickinson (Friends chairman), Kath Burn (hospice matron) and Ritchie Howard (director of music at the Lancashire Artillery Band)
Photo: Bill Johnson
4. Blackpool in 2001
Winners of the Lancashire Youth Netball Tournament - Blackpool youth netball team - with coach Lynn Brown. Front (from left): Natalie Smith, Lynn Brown, and Natasha Jordan.
Back (from left): Lauren White, Leigh Luxton, Verity Collins, Louise Greenall, Joanne Cairns, and Katie Wells
Photo: Dawn Castle