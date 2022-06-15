Miss Blackpool Natalie James at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with the Lancashire and Cumbria Gunners
Blackpool memories: Here's 25 pictures showing life in the resort back in 2001

We continue our look at Blackpool through the years with a visit to 2001.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 4:55 am

Can you remember what you were up to back then? The archives have thrown up these images showing people from all walks of life going about their daily business. Recognise anyone? Let us know.

1. Blackpool in 2001

Action from Wyre (red bibs) against Blackpool in the Lancashire Youth netball league tournament, held at Stanley Park in Blackpool

Photo: Rob Lock

2. Blackpool in 2001

David Borrow MP waves off five of Lancashire's Young Parliamentarians on their way to the UK Youth Parliament in London with their manifesto. Dawn Musson, of Poulton is kneeling at the front with, from left: Lee Bradshaw, Charlotte O'Horo, David Borrow, Hilary Harvey and Alex Mugan

Photo: Archive

3. Blackpool in 2001

Thornton Cleveleys Friends of Trinity - the Hospice in the Fylde held their third 'Riverside Rendezvous' at Riverside, Pool Foot Lane, Little Singleton. From left, Clive Wolfendale (Bandmaster of the Adamson Military Band), Sheila Dickinson (Friends chairman), Kath Burn (hospice matron) and Ritchie Howard (director of music at the Lancashire Artillery Band)

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Blackpool in 2001

Winners of the Lancashire Youth Netball Tournament - Blackpool youth netball team - with coach Lynn Brown. Front (from left): Natalie Smith, Lynn Brown, and Natasha Jordan. Back (from left): Lauren White, Leigh Luxton, Verity Collins, Louise Greenall, Joanne Cairns, and Katie Wells

Photo: Dawn Castle

