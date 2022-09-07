News you can trust since 1873
These boy scouts certainly have something to smile about. The lads of the 1st Newton and Clifton scout group have just received new camping equipment from the Kirkham and Rural Fylde Rotary Club. President Mr Mike Tomlinson presented the scouts with an eight-man tent, three smaller tents, and two cookers worth nearly £300. He said the club had raised £1,600 at a fund-raising motor bike event and wanted to help different groups of people with the money
Blackpool memories: Here's 20 candid pictures showing life in Blackpool all the way back in 1982

Step back in time to 1982 and see what Blackpool folk were getting up to.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:12 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 8:38 am

We’ve trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing the people of Blackpool doing all sorts of things in 1982. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1981. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More photos from 1980. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at 2010

1. Blackpool in 1982

In the new terminal lounge at Blackpool Airport are (from left) Peter Blaker MP, Jim Blake, Mayor of Blackpool, and Coun Stan Parkinson

Photo: Archive

2. Blackpool in 1982

More than 1,000 works of art were on show at a school - painted, modelled, printed and drawn by senior girls. Eighty-five candidates for art 'O' level and CSE displayed their own as part of the exam course. But there was also art work by 6th form pupils on show at Carr Hill High School, Kirkham

Photo: Archive

3. Blackpool in 1982

Teenager Deborah Thomas got a taste of life on the ocean waves when she went on sea patrol. Deborah, 14, of Ormskirk, had a high speed adventure when she spent a day with Her Majesty's Coastguard. She is pictured getting the VIP treatment from Knott End coastguard John Bradbury

Photo: Archive

4. Blackpool in 1982

The Ulverston-based Sons of the Desert, the official Laurel and Hardy appreciation society, were among the VIPs and local children invited to the preview unveiling of new exhibits at Blackpool's Tussaud's Waxworks

Photo: Archive

