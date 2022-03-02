4. WBEGnews-05-03-22-Retro-NW(Upload)

Darter Geoff Tucker is as Lancashire as hot pot... and the treble tops with the lads in his local pub team. But all that could change when the 32-year-old steps up to the 'oche' in front of millions of TV viewers - wearing the red of Wales. Geoff will be an Englishman playing against England. But the match will be doubly embarrassing - it's in his hometown Preston! Geoff, who lives in Town Hill Walk, Wesham, is eligible for the Welsh team because his mother was born in Wrexham

Photo: Archive