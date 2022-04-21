This dodgy duo aim to bring a glimpse of the Chicago underworld to Lancashire with a performance of a musical classic. St Annes gangsters Ben Muir, pictured above left, and Russell Brown, right, hope to put themselves in the firing line of success when they appear in Kiss Me Kate. They are just a couple of a number of dressed-to-kill students who will appear in the Blackpool and Fylde College production of the play
Blackpool in the past: 20 pictures which look at what folk were up to back in 1993

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 10:00 am

This week we are looking at 1993. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Blackpool folk in 1992. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of Blackpool folk – this time in 1991

1. Blackpool in 1993

A Lancashire factory scored with youngsters after holding an Easter soccer school for them. Staff at British Aerospace's Warton site, near Blackpool, invited children at local schools and the children of employees to their four football courses run by the Lancashire Football Association. The children are pictured with PNE's Glenn Johnstone and coaches Darren Bowles and Tony Duckworth

Photo: Archive

2. Blackpool in 1993

Children at a Kirkham school were 'bouled' over when a special French day was held as part of their European week. Year six pupils from St Michael's Primary School tried their hand at the French national sport, boules, and then tucked into a special south-of-the-Channel lunch. Carr Hill High School has been visiting and helping the children learn a smattering of French

Photo: Archive

3. Blackpool in 1993

Having fun at Derby Baths in Blackpool

Photo: Archive

4. Blackpool in 1993

Butterfly-barmy youngsters at a tiny Lancashire school are winging their way towards building their own butterfly house. The 16 children at Bleasdale CE Primary School, near Garstang, are all aflutter at the prospect of nuturing their own butterflies. Pictured: Anthony Lockett, Joanne Whiggintham, Neil Brown and Gavin Faraday working on the butterfly house

Photo: Archive

Blackpool
