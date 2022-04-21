Blackpool in the past: 20 pictures which look at what folk were up to back in 1993

1. Blackpool in 1993
A Lancashire factory scored with youngsters after holding an Easter soccer school for them. Staff at British Aerospace's Warton site, near Blackpool, invited children at local schools and the children of employees to their four football courses run by the Lancashire Football Association. The children are pictured with PNE's Glenn Johnstone and coaches Darren Bowles and Tony Duckworth
Photo: Archive
2. Blackpool in 1993
Children at a Kirkham school were 'bouled' over when a special French day was held as part of their European week. Year six pupils from St Michael's Primary School tried their hand at the French national sport, boules, and then tucked into a special south-of-the-Channel lunch. Carr Hill High School has been visiting and helping the children learn a smattering of French
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in 1993
Having fun at Derby Baths in Blackpool
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in 1993
Butterfly-barmy youngsters at a tiny Lancashire school are winging their way towards building their own butterfly house. The 16 children at Bleasdale CE Primary School, near Garstang, are all aflutter at the prospect of nuturing their own butterflies. Pictured: Anthony Lockett, Joanne Whiggintham, Neil Brown and Gavin Faraday working on the butterfly house
Photo: Archive