Blackpool in the 80s: 9 photos showing what life was like back then

1. Blackpool in the 80s
Bundles of blooms are taking pride of place in the first ever Theatre in Flowers display at Blackpool Grand Theatre, as part of the Fylde Festival of Arts. The stately building has been filled with floral delights, each representing different theatrical themes
Photo: Archive
2. Blackpool in the 80s
Singing loud and proud are this group of lively choristers at Kirkham Grammar School - recognise any of them?
Photo: Archive
3. Blackpool in the 80s
The annual magicians convention at Blackpool's Winter Gardens saw 1,500 stars of the magic world from Britain and abroad get together, share tricks of the trade, pic up new ones and reveal some of their secrets
Photo: Archive
4. Blackpool in the 80s
This presentation took place at Kirkham Methodist Church - anyone know what it was for?
Photo: Archive