Blackpool in the 80s: 9 photos showing what life was like back then

We’ve dug into the archives to bring you these gems from 1987

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:55 am

This week we are looking at 1987. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: A look back at 1986. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures from 1985

Bundles of blooms are taking pride of place in the first ever Theatre in Flowers display at Blackpool Grand Theatre, as part of the Fylde Festival of Arts. The stately building has been filled with floral delights, each representing different theatrical themes

Photo: Archive

Singing loud and proud are this group of lively choristers at Kirkham Grammar School - recognise any of them?

Photo: Archive

The annual magicians convention at Blackpool's Winter Gardens saw 1,500 stars of the magic world from Britain and abroad get together, share tricks of the trade, pic up new ones and reveal some of their secrets

Photo: Archive

This presentation took place at Kirkham Methodist Church - anyone know what it was for?

Photo: Archive

