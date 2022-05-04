We’ve picked out a selection of photos that show what you were all getting up to back in 1995. And for good measure we’ve included some pictures of folk from further afield in Lancashire. Do you remember? Or do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Last week was 1994. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1993
High-flying British Aerospace in Lancashire have been named as one of the winners of the coveted Queen's Awards for Export. BAe was given the honour for the work of the military aircraft division which is based at Warton, near Preston, and which also includes the site at nearby Samlesbury
Passing motorists watched as an impromptu aerobics class was held by the side of a busy main road. As cars rushed past, aerobics teacher Kevin Meek put 40 women through their paces in protest at losing his regular venue - Ribby Hall Leisure Village, Wrea Green. He led the ladies through their routine from the top of his car in a lay-by close to Ribby Hall
A family enjoy the funfair in St Annes
Pupils at St Michael's Church of England School, Kirkham dressed up for book week
