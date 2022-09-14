News you can trust since 1873
A spectacular, noisy and colourful procession cruised along Blackpool prom during the annual carnival day. And there to cheer it on were thousands of holidaymakers who lined the two mile route. Pictured: Back to the roaring Twenties for the Blackpool North Ladies Circle
Blackpool in picture memories: Here's 20 photos showing Blackpool people during moments of their life in 1983

Our weekly delve into the archives bringing you the best picture memories.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 7:48 am

This time it is a look at what life was like for the folk of Blackpool back in 1983. Do you recognise yourself? Or any of your friends? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1982. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1981. MORE MEMORIES: Photos taking you back to 1980

1. Blackpool in 1983

Pharaoh's fantasy for the Hurstmere Avenue and Dewhurst Avenue float, taking part in the spectacular annual Blackpool carnival procession

Photo: Archive

2. Blackpool in 1983

St Monica's 12th Blackpool Brownies on their float at Blackpool Carnival

Photo: Archive

3. Blackpool in 1983

Wash and brush up... farmers and their sons line-up their animals in the washing area to prepare them for the show ring at Great Eccleston show

Photo: Archive

4. Blackpool in 1983

Action from the 75th Waterloo Bowling Handicap competition

Photo: Archive

