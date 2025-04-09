Blackpool author wins prestigious award

KD has just returned from the prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards Ceremony in Bellingham, USA. Book two of her critically acclaimed Sherlock Holmes and Irene Adler Mysteries was awarded 1st Place and Best in Category for Short Prose and Novellas. The book was selected from thousands of international entries to land the coveted prize.

KD is no stranger to accolades and awards. Ciba shortlisted her Sherlock and Irene Saga for best series. The author is a proud Editors' Gold Seal recipient, Crimson Quill Nominee, and recent International Impact Award winner for her debut novel "Song for Someone", a recent Top Pick Award winner at Author Shout.

KD's latest addition to this stylishly addictive series is "The Whistle of Revenge". This jaw-dropping, exciting follow-up to Doyle's "Hound of The Baskervilles" is already garnering excellent reviews on Amazon, Goodreads and Book Bub. Considered by many to be the best of the award-winning series.

You can check out KD's series at mybook.to/KDSherrinford, available as stand-alone stories or a boxed set.

2 . Contributed CIBA AWARD WINNER AND BEST IN CATEGORY. SHORTS AND NOVELLAS. KD SHERRINFORD. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The multi award winning Song for Someone. Described by The Historical Fiction Company as An evocative masterpiece. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Christmas at The Saporis by KD Sherrinford is a Finalist at The Chanticleer International Book Awards. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

5 . Contributed Ciba Award winner and Best in Category " Christmas at The Saporis. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

6 . Contributed international Impact Award Winner for Song for Someone. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales