And when they came to entertain the folk of Preston back in 2009 that sentiment rang true. People flock from all over the globe to witness their one-of-kind cabaret show known for its special blend of entertainment, humour, glitz and glam. Were you in the audience that night? Do you remember? These pictures should help jog your memory. READ MORE: Take a dip at Saul Street Baths. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A walk down Fishergate in the 90s
1. Ladyboys of Bangkok
In the audience were Julie Atkinson, Marie Ashworth, Cheryl Prescott, Angela Tuffy, Sarah Price and Courtney Ashworth to watch the Ladyboys of Bangkok
Photo: Lancashire Post
2. Ladyboys of Bangkok
Helen McNamara, Abi Hughes, Liam Tyrer and Mary Robertson went along to watch the Ladyboys of Bangkok at Preston's Charter Theatre
Photo: Lancashire Post
3. Ladyboys of Bangkok
Live on stage - the Ladyboys of Bangkok at the Charter Theatre, Preston
Photo: Lancashire Post
4. Ladyboys of Bangkok
Having a fun night out were Liz Rawson, Linda Whitehead and Elaine Bibby
Photo: Lancashire Post