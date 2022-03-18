Danny Minogue meets the crowd during a broadcast from Blackpool Pleasure for the Big Breakfast in 1995
Danny Minogue meets the crowd during a broadcast from Blackpool Pleasure for the Big Breakfast in 1995

Back to the 90s with 11 memorable scenes from when Channel 4 presented The Big Breakfast live in Blackpool

Channel 4’s Big Breakfast was a massive hit back in the 1990s.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 18th March 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Friday, 18th March 2022, 4:04 pm

The vibrancy of the show with its crazy games, music and studio setting of a mansion offered an alternative to its grownup rivals of BBC Breakfast and GMTV. It was one for the teens and twenty somethings to tune into to start the day. It first aired in 1992 and was the springboard for the careers of presenters Chris Evans, Johnny Vaughan, Denise Van Outen and Zoe Ball.

It went out on the road too and was broadcast on a couple of occasions live from Blackpool – notably the Pleasure Beach in 1995 and also at Marton Mere Holiday Park.

These photos dug from the archives rewind to that nostalgic time. Were you there?

In case you missed these:

29 scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the 70s, 80s and 90s which will remind you of its thrilling rides - some long gone but not forgotten

22 scenes from the shops loved and lost in Blackpool that you might remember from the 70s to 90s

Reminiscing over shopping trips to Blackpool town centre - 18 scenes from the nineties and noughties

Streets, landmarks and shops on the Fylde Coast that set the scene in the 1990s

21 rarely seen photos of Blackpool's much-loved Derby Baths from the 1980s

18 street scenes from around Blackpool which take you back to town centre sights in the 90s

LOVE NOSTALIGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

The Gazette is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription. Please support us here – Thank you.

1. Big Breakfast

Crowds gather for Channel 4's Big Breakfast at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

2. Big Brekfast

Frank Carson and Danny Minogue ready for broadcast

Photo: Staff

Photo Sales

3. Big Breakfast

All set for the morning show at the Pleasure Beach - were you there?

Photo: Staff

Photo Sales

4. Big Breakfast

911 were on the Big Breakfast when it came to Blackpool

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
BlackpoolChannel 4Zoe Ball
Next Page
Page 1 of 3