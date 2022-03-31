3. Blackpool in 1990

Historians young and old took a glimpse into the past at a brand new museum of Lancashire rural life. Time has stood still at the Fylde Museum of Country Life in Woods Lane, Pilling, near Garstang, which offers a comprehensive look at farming over the last 100 years or so. Pictured: Michelle Thomson, 13, (left), and Sharon Hodge, also 13, look at the dairy reconstruction - complete with reconstruction dairy maid

Photo: Archive