A lovers' lane will be a much more romantic place to be - thanks to the efforts of a young farmers' group in Lancashire. Volunteers from Kirkham and District Young Farmers' Club spent a day removing five trailer-loads of rubbish from Spen Lane, Treales, near Kirkham
Back in the day: 10 picture memories of Blackpool life in 1990

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

By Naomi Moon
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:24 pm

This week we are looking at 1990. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1989. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1988

1. Blackpool in 1990

Digging in the garden at Car Hill High School

2. Blackpool in 1990

Children from a Lancashire primary school are featured in a catalogue advertising litter bins which is being sent all over the world. For their help in a recent modelling assignment, Newton Bluecoats CE Primary School was presented with a special litter bin made by Glasdon in the resort. Pictured: At the presentation - left to right - are Steve Gray, of Glasdon, Christopher Gray, Alice Garside and Ian Nichol

3. Blackpool in 1990

Historians young and old took a glimpse into the past at a brand new museum of Lancashire rural life. Time has stood still at the Fylde Museum of Country Life in Woods Lane, Pilling, near Garstang, which offers a comprehensive look at farming over the last 100 years or so. Pictured: Michelle Thomson, 13, (left), and Sharon Hodge, also 13, look at the dairy reconstruction - complete with reconstruction dairy maid

4. Blackpool in 1990

This hardy bunch were setting off on a walk from Chipping

