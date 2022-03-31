1. Blackpool in 1990
Digging in the garden at Car Hill High School
2. Blackpool in 1990
Children from a Lancashire primary school are featured in a catalogue advertising litter bins which is being sent all over the world. For their help in a recent modelling assignment, Newton Bluecoats CE Primary School was presented with a special litter bin made by Glasdon in the resort. Pictured: At the presentation - left to right - are Steve Gray, of Glasdon, Christopher Gray, Alice Garside and Ian Nichol
3. Blackpool in 1990
Historians young and old took a glimpse into the past at a brand new museum of Lancashire rural life. Time has stood still at the Fylde Museum of Country Life in Woods Lane, Pilling, near Garstang, which offers a comprehensive look at farming over the last 100 years or so. Pictured: Michelle Thomson, 13, (left), and Sharon Hodge, also 13, look at the dairy reconstruction - complete with reconstruction dairy maid
4. Blackpool in 1990
This hardy bunch were setting off on a walk from Chipping
