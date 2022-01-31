Tucked away on Gamble Road on the fringes of the industrial site of ICI, it was a focal point for local workers, as well as the tight-knit community which relied on the pub for socialising, music and sports. It celebrated its 100th birthday in 2001 meaning that when the bulldozers moved in to start work on demolishing the building this week, it was in its 121st year. Despite a valiant fight by the community to save the once-loved pub - it was not to be. Known as the Burn Naze Hotel back in the day, it was the original meeting place for workers at the nearby United Alkali Company ammonia soda works in the early 1900s.