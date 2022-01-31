The Burn Naze Hotel, or pub as it was more well-known is pictured here in 2006 when it was still a focal point for locals
9 photos from the archives to remember the Burn Naze pub in Thornton as demolition begins

The Burn Naze was at the heart of the community.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:45 pm

Tucked away on Gamble Road on the fringes of the industrial site of ICI, it was a focal point for local workers, as well as the tight-knit community which relied on the pub for socialising, music and sports. It celebrated its 100th birthday in 2001 meaning that when the bulldozers moved in to start work on demolishing the building this week, it was in its 121st year. Despite a valiant fight by the community to save the once-loved pub - it was not to be. Known as the Burn Naze Hotel back in the day, it was the original meeting place for workers at the nearby United Alkali Company ammonia soda works in the early 1900s.

Russell Smith and Carol Smith were landlord and landlady in 2004

100th birthday celebrations at The Burn Naze (Thornton). From left, Chelita Warrington, Cathy Johnson (Licensee), Mark Hughes (manager), Kevin Johnson and Sue Gibson, 2001

Finalists in the 'Fylde Idol' competition at the Burn Naze, Thornton, 2008

Craig Hadgraft was the licensee at the Burn Naze in 1998. At the time, Craig was one of the youngest landlords on the Fylde at the tender age of 24

