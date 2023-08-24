6 . Greyhound Hotel

Tragic pub in London Road where, in November 1960, a roof collapse killed three customers and the landlady Ethne Ratcliffe. The disaster happened just as Ethne was calling last orders in the afternoon. The pub had been undergoing some renovation work and landlord Eric Ratcliffe decided to keep a temporary bar open for drinkers rather than shut down while the work was being done. There were four customers in the bar at the time, with Ethe behind the pumps. One emerged from the rubble with only bruises, but the four others died. The pub was rebuilt, with Eric continuing as landlord for the next 30 years. It was finally closed in 2012 to be converted into a restaurant. Photo: Other