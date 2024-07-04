43 mind-blowing retro pics of Blackpool schools from 1999 to 2001, from Stanley Primary to Montgomery High

By Claire Lark
Published 16th Oct 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 13:44 BST

These fantastic pictures span the years 1999 to 2001 and bring back memories from schools across Blackpool.

From sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up four years of memories.

Sign up to our free newsletter!

Here are some of our best archive pics. ou never know, you might even spot some familiar faces...

Fire heroine Hayley Malone is congratulated by her pals at Collegiate High School

1. Schools 1999-2001

Fire heroine Hayley Malone is congratulated by her pals at Collegiate High SchoolPhoto: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
St John CE School pupils, from left, Charllotte Farrell, Charllotte Capper, Laura Manca, Callum Eason, Matthew Hardy and Alex Sheldon with Set Designer Allison Clarke at the Grundy Gallery

2. Schools 1999-2001

St John CE School pupils, from left, Charllotte Farrell, Charllotte Capper, Laura Manca, Callum Eason, Matthew Hardy and Alex Sheldon with Set Designer Allison Clarke at the Grundy GalleryPhoto: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Head Girl Rosy Thompson, Head boy Sam Taylor, Head Teacher Phillip Wood and Deputy head Susan Willoughby at Hodgson School

3. Schools 1999-2001

Head Girl Rosy Thompson, Head boy Sam Taylor, Head Teacher Phillip Wood and Deputy head Susan Willoughby at Hodgson SchoolPhoto: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Pupils from Palatine High School take part in newspaper workshops with The Gazette

4. Schools 1999-2001

Pupils from Palatine High School take part in newspaper workshops with The GazettePhoto: Submit

Photo Sales
Youngsters at Palatine School in Blackpool returned from a gymnastics competition in Liverpool with a fistful of medals and trophies

5. Schools 1999-2001

Youngsters at Palatine School in Blackpool returned from a gymnastics competition in Liverpool with a fistful of medals and trophiesPhoto: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Mr Neil Victor-Corrie from Waterstones Bookshop Ltd with Paul Errington, Mark Johnston, Sam Taylor of Hodgson High School

6. Schools 1999-2001

Mr Neil Victor-Corrie from Waterstones Bookshop Ltd with Paul Errington, Mark Johnston, Sam Taylor of Hodgson High SchoolPhoto: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool