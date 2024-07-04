From sports, dance and drama to exam celebrations, teachers and classrooms they round up four years of memories.
Here are some of our best archive pics. ou never know, you might even spot some familiar faces...
Fire heroine Hayley Malone is congratulated by her pals at Collegiate High SchoolPhoto: Dave Nelson
St John CE School pupils, from left, Charllotte Farrell, Charllotte Capper, Laura Manca, Callum Eason, Matthew Hardy and Alex Sheldon with Set Designer Allison Clarke at the Grundy GalleryPhoto: Mike Foster
Head Girl Rosy Thompson, Head boy Sam Taylor, Head Teacher Phillip Wood and Deputy head Susan Willoughby at Hodgson SchoolPhoto: Martin Bostock
Pupils from Palatine High School take part in newspaper workshops with The GazettePhoto: Submit
Youngsters at Palatine School in Blackpool returned from a gymnastics competition in Liverpool with a fistful of medals and trophiesPhoto: Rob Lock
Mr Neil Victor-Corrie from Waterstones Bookshop Ltd with Paul Errington, Mark Johnston, Sam Taylor of Hodgson High SchoolPhoto: Submit