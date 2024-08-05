41 hilarious retro throwback pictures of classic nights out at Brannigans in Blackpool in the 1990s & 2000s

Brannigans – the word itself instantly brings back memories of the best nights out.

These photos are all from the 1990s and 2000s when Blackpool nightlife was booming. And so was the dancefloor at the iconic Brannigans, bouncing to the sounds of local DJ’s. Everyone knew the venue.

A prime site in the heart of Blackpool and right on the seafront, it was a meeting place for the locals. And holidaymakers loved it too. The photos pick up on packed nights on the dancefloor, theme nights, a re-opening, fun competitions and ecstatic scenes of fans watching England matches.

Re-opening of Brannigans, 2005

Re-opening of Brannigans, 2005 Photo: Bill Johnson

A night out in 1999

A night out in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

Re-opening of Brannigans, Market Street, Blackpool. Entertainments Manager Carol Hartwell and guests. From left, Jane Srivastava, James Halliwell, Carol Hartwell and Nathan Rialis

Re-opening of Brannigans, Market Street, Blackpool. Entertainments Manager Carol Hartwell and guests. From left, Jane Srivastava, James Halliwell, Carol Hartwell and Nathan Rialis Photo: Bill Johnson

Brannigans Studs and Stunners 2005. Donna Fleetwood (runner up) Kate Hallam, Mathew Tweats and Lee Norton Bridge

Brannigans Studs and Stunners 2005. Donna Fleetwood (runner up) Kate Hallam, Mathew Tweats and Lee Norton Bridge Photo: Submit

Party-goers at Brannigans in 2005

Party-goers at Brannigans in 2005 Photo: Submit

The Miss Lambrini competition winner 2005 - Sarah O'Byrne

The Miss Lambrini competition winner 2005 - Sarah O'Byrne Photo: Martin Bostock

