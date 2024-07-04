39 fun-filled retro pics of classic 1990s & 2000s Blackpool nights out, from Mad Fridays to Xmas Tree Balls

By Claire Lark
Published 16th Dec 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2024, 13:39 BST

If there’s one thing Blackpool knows how to do, it’s party – especially at Christmas

These fabulously festive pictures tap into the archives right back to 1996 and show people having the time of their lives in clubs, at work parties and the Christmas Tree Ball at Blackpool Tower.

They hadn’t coined the phrase Mad Friday back then but the dates of the photos show that many were taken on that final Friday before Christmas Eve, traditionally the most favoured night for a Christmas do.

You’re bound to know someone…

Chantelle Sykes , Sophie James , Nicola Finneron , Lucy Holliday and Cerise Fleming, 2005

1. Partying at Christmas

Chantelle Sykes , Sophie James , Nicola Finneron , Lucy Holliday and Cerise Fleming, 2005Photo: Mark Pearson

Nicola Elliott, Phil Baugh, Vicky Warburton, Jon Phillips, Nikkie Rossie, Caroline Warburton and David Bergman

2. Partying at Christmas

Nicola Elliott, Phil Baugh, Vicky Warburton, Jon Phillips, Nikkie Rossie, Caroline Warburton and David BergmanPhoto: Rob Lock

Lionel Vinyl all dressed for Christmas at Heaven and Hell nightclub

3. Partying at Christmas

Lionel Vinyl all dressed for Christmas at Heaven and Hell nightclubPhoto: submit

Dancing the night away in 1997 - Gemma Brown, Joanne Hunt and Michelle Lam

4. Partying at Christmas

Dancing the night away in 1997 - Gemma Brown, Joanne Hunt and Michelle LamPhoto: Bill Johnson

Heaven and Hell donated a large sum of cash to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Appeal in 2004. from left Manager Jo Curran, Stacey Haines, Sophie Crookall, Jacie Cooper, Deborah Alexander, Andy Sykes Picture By: Christian Blake

5. Partying at Christmas

Heaven and Hell donated a large sum of cash to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Appeal in 2004. from left Manager Jo Curran, Stacey Haines, Sophie Crookall, Jacie Cooper, Deborah Alexander, Andy Sykes Picture By: Christian BlakePhoto: Christian Blake

Young revellers at the Christmas Tree Ball in 1996

6. Partying at Christmas

Young revellers at the Christmas Tree Ball in 1996Photo: Bill Johnson

