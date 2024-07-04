These fabulously festive pictures tap into the archives right back to 1996 and show people having the time of their lives in clubs, at work parties and the Christmas Tree Ball at Blackpool Tower.
They hadn’t coined the phrase Mad Friday back then but the dates of the photos show that many were taken on that final Friday before Christmas Eve, traditionally the most favoured night for a Christmas do.
You’re bound to know someone…
1. Partying at Christmas
Chantelle Sykes , Sophie James , Nicola Finneron , Lucy Holliday and Cerise Fleming, 2005Photo: Mark Pearson
2. Partying at Christmas
Nicola Elliott, Phil Baugh, Vicky Warburton, Jon Phillips, Nikkie Rossie, Caroline Warburton and David BergmanPhoto: Rob Lock
3. Partying at Christmas
Lionel Vinyl all dressed for Christmas at Heaven and Hell nightclubPhoto: submit
4. Partying at Christmas
Dancing the night away in 1997 - Gemma Brown, Joanne Hunt and Michelle LamPhoto: Bill Johnson
5. Partying at Christmas
Heaven and Hell donated a large sum of cash to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Appeal in 2004. from left Manager Jo Curran, Stacey Haines, Sophie Crookall, Jacie Cooper, Deborah Alexander, Andy Sykes
Picture By: Christian BlakePhoto: Christian Blake
6. Partying at Christmas
Young revellers at the Christmas Tree Ball in 1996Photo: Bill Johnson