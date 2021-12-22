They are from Fylde and the wider Wyre area and show all the Christmas magic in schools during the 1990s and 2000s. This is the third part of our retro Nativity series. Part One can be found HERE showing schools in Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys. Blackpool schools are featured in Part Two HERE. Why not have a look at these Christmas memories from Blackpool in the 1990s.