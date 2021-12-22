Nativity at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Wesham. The Three Kings L-R: Simon Bunn, Liam Tillett and five year-old Thomas Thain, 2001
Nativity at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Wesham. The Three Kings L-R: Simon Bunn, Liam Tillett and five year-old Thomas Thain, 2001

33 Nativity photos from Fylde and Wyre which will take you right back the school days of the nineties and noughties

This photo gallery jogs the memory of Nativity plays at primary school but are you captured in any of our photos?

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 4:55 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 12:08 pm

They are from Fylde and the wider Wyre area and show all the Christmas magic in schools during the 1990s and 2000s. This is the third part of our retro Nativity series. Part One can be found HERE showing schools in Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys. Blackpool schools are featured in Part Two HERE. Why not have a look at these Christmas memories from Blackpool in the 1990s.

1. Fylde Nativities

King Edward Infants Christmas play - Tom Thumb Front - Liam Carr (Tom Thumb) Back - Ellie Rostron-Jones, Toby Weighman, Adrienne Hewitt and Harry Syms (Scrooge)

Photo Sales

2. Fylde Nativities

Megan Haines, Mark Chadwick and Emma Brindle prepare for their nativity called Christmas Around the World at Treales School, 1996

Photo Sales

3.

Children from Wesham CE County Primary School juniors Nativity Kirkham, 1997

Photo Sales

4. Fylde Nativities

Georgina Dawson and Joseph Kelly in the story of The little Angel performed at St Peters RC School, Lytham, 1997

Photo Sales
FyldeBlackpoolThorntonCleveleysFleetwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 8