Having spent its first 20 years as a ferry between the Isle of Man and Liverpool, The Manxman was built at the Cammell Laird shipyard in 1955 for the Isle of Man Steam packet company and ceased service in 1982. It originally arrived at Preston Docks to be converted into a floating museum and visitor centre, but this project failed and it became a floating nightclub and restaurant.

When the docks were redeveloped the Manxman was towed to Liverpool (in 1991) and used as a floating nightclub in the Trafalgar Docks area. It was then left rusting in dock in Sunderland before being dismantled in 2012. We hope these pictures bring back some great memories.

Preston's very own floating nightclub - The Manxman - cuts a dashing figure lit up in the evening

The official re-launch of the swish Manxman entertainments complex. Repeated attempts by Preston Mayor Coun Mrs Joan Ainscough to smash a bottle of champagne on the ship's hull came to nothing. So in stepped the vessel's general manager Mr Tony Gornall to give the bottle a hefty bash on the launch platform and give the former ferry a sparkling send off

Preston Mayor Coun Mrs Joan AInscough in one of her many attempts to smash a bottle of champagne on the Manxman's hull at the official re-launch of the entertainments complex

Manxman's general manager Mr Tony Gornall gives the vessel a sparkling send off after smashing the champagne bottle on the launch platform

Hard at work to turn the once-empty interior of the Manxman into a posh nightclub

Entrance to Electra - the nightclub located on the floating entertainments complex on the Manxman