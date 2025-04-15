31 Blackpool pub photos from Nellie Deans to the Rose and Crown in the 90s and 00s

These are a random selection of photos which span the years from 1996 to the early 00s and snapshot life in Blackpool pubs.

Always at the centre of the community, our much-loved pubs are a focal point for meeting friends, sport, karaoke, competitions, events and of course, a pint, or two. These were the days when there was a pub on every corner, not far between them for a pub crawl Is your local from back in the day featured? You might recognise someone…

Blackpool North Pier showcases its summer shows Merrie England bar, 1998

Blackpool North Pier showcases its summer shows Merrie England bar, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Boxers who fought at a match held at Blackpool Tower in 2001, were officially weighed in at the Wheatsheaf pub. Pic L-R: Manager Louis Veitch, Paul Richardson, Alan Campbell, Elias Boswell, Chief Inspector for British Boxing Board John Hall, Andy Abrol, Lee Blundell and trainer Ted Mahaffey

Boxers who fought at a match held at Blackpool Tower in 2001, were officially weighed in at the Wheatsheaf pub. Pic L-R: Manager Louis Veitch, Paul Richardson, Alan Campbell, Elias Boswell, Chief Inspector for British Boxing Board John Hall, Andy Abrol, Lee Blundell and trainer Ted Mahaffey Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Revellers enjoy the Stars In Your Eyes final at Nellie Dean's in 2002

Revellers enjoy the Stars In Your Eyes final at Nellie Dean's in 2002 Photo: Submit

Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood (back centre) with regulars on their new indoor driving range inside the pub

Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood (back centre) with regulars on their new indoor driving range inside the pub Photo: Dawn Castle

Young hopefuls underwent a Popstars style audtiion at the Pleasure Beach Paradise Room to choose singers for this season in The Star pub. Pictured waiting for their turn are L-R: Katrina Sudrik, Lisa Bintliff, Charlene Cunliffe, Natalie Gorton and Chris Willis

Young hopefuls underwent a Popstars style audtiion at the Pleasure Beach Paradise Room to choose singers for this season in The Star pub. Pictured waiting for their turn are L-R: Katrina Sudrik, Lisa Bintliff, Charlene Cunliffe, Natalie Gorton and Chris Willis Photo: Rob Lock

A packed Merrie England ahead of the annual Pub Star talent contest

A packed Merrie England ahead of the annual Pub Star talent contest Photo: rob lock

