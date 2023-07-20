News you can trust since 1873
29 scenes of Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre which might make you miss the shops we once loved

Whilst Blackpool still has a fantastic shopping centre, some of these long lost shops are bound to bring a wave of nostalgia.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Apr 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 14:17 BST

They are mainly from the 90s and 00s with a couple thrown in from the 1980s but they were all inside Houndshill and the surrounding streets.

The Fudge Shop

1. Shopping nostalgia

The Fudge Shop Photo: Bill Johnson

Whittard tea and coffee shop, Victoria Street, 2006

2. Shopping Nostalgia

Whittard tea and coffee shop, Victoria Street, 2006 Photo: Martin Bostock

Most parents will have been here, once or twice. This was in the 1990s

3. Nostalgic shopping

Most parents will have been here, once or twice. This was in the 1990s Photo: JPIMedia

Half term crowds on Bank Hey St Blackpool, 2001

4. Shopping Nostalgia

Half term crowds on Bank Hey St Blackpool, 2001 Photo: Dawn Castle

Faith Shoes 2009

5. Shopping nostalgia

Faith Shoes 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson

Staff at Lawleys china shop, 2004. L-R are sales assistants Christine Clegg, Elizabeth Perry, Ian Greenacre and Amanda Chadwick. The shop was sadly due to close.

6. Shopping nostalgia

Staff at Lawleys china shop, 2004. L-R are sales assistants Christine Clegg, Elizabeth Perry, Ian Greenacre and Amanda Chadwick. The shop was sadly due to close. Photo: Mark Pearson

Zilch Shop was in Coronoation Street, 1999

7. Shopping Nostalgia

Zilch Shop was in Coronoation Street, 1999 Photo: Dave Nelson

Always ahead of its game - The Gadget Shop in 2005

8. Shopping nostalgia

Always ahead of its game - The Gadget Shop in 2005 Photo: Bill Johnson

