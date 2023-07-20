Whilst Blackpool still has a fantastic shopping centre, some of these long lost shops are bound to bring a wave of nostalgia.
They are mainly from the 90s and 00s with a couple thrown in from the 1980s but they were all inside Houndshill and the surrounding streets.
The Fudge Shop Photo: Bill Johnson
Whittard tea and coffee shop, Victoria Street, 2006 Photo: Martin Bostock
Most parents will have been here, once or twice. This was in the 1990s Photo: JPIMedia
Half term crowds on Bank Hey St Blackpool, 2001 Photo: Dawn Castle
Faith Shoes 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson
Staff at Lawleys china shop, 2004. L-R are sales assistants Christine Clegg, Elizabeth Perry, Ian Greenacre and Amanda Chadwick. The shop was sadly due to close. Photo: Mark Pearson
Zilch Shop was in Coronoation Street, 1999 Photo: Dave Nelson
Always ahead of its game - The Gadget Shop in 2005 Photo: Bill Johnson