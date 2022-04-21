29 picture memories taking you back to 1993 and life on the Fylde coast

1. Fylde folk in 1993
Corn dollies, cooking and creating masks have been just a handful of exciting events at the Children's Easter Festival held in Morecambe and Lancaster. Children from throughout the district have been trying their hands at a multitude of activities
Photo: Archive
2. Fylde folk in 1993
This dodgy duo aim to bring a glimpse of the Chicago underworld to Lancashire with a performance of a musical classic. St Annes gangsters Ben Muir, pictured above left, and Russell Brown, right, hope to put themselves in the firing line of success when they appear in Kiss Me Kate. They are just a couple of a number of dressed-to-kill students who will appear in the Blackpool and Fylde College production of the play
Photo: Archive
3. Fylde folk in 1993
Children at a Kirkham school were 'bouled' over when a special French day was held as part of their European week. Year six pupils from St Michael's Primary School tried their hand at the French national sport, boules, and then tucked into a special south-of-the-Channel lunch. Carr Hill High School has been visiting and helping the children learn a smattering of French
Photo: Archive
4. Fylde folk in 1993
A school near Carnforth has scooped a road safety award, beating off competition from the rest of the county. The magnificent trophy, donated to the county council by the RAC in 1985, was awarded to Warton Archbishop Hutton Primary School by deputy county road safety organiser Mr Ken Ashby. Pupils Carly Boak, six, and Matthew Wetherill, five, received the trophy watched by fellow pupils
Photo: Archive