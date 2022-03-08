The Victorian Grade II Listed building dates back to 1872
The Victorian Grade II Listed building dates back to 1872

29 haunting picture memories of St Joseph's Orphanage

As outrage mounts over the demolition of another Preston treasure we bring you photos of the old Mount Street hospital

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 3:45 pm

Mount Street Hospital or St Joseph’s Orphanage are just two of this listed building’s guises over the years – but however you remember it, this was a grand old Preston monument. And as the news settles in that much of this institute in the heart of the city centre is to be demolished, we’ve dug out these pictures that show just how bad a state of decay the place was in. These pictures were all taken in 2018, and Mother Nature is never kind on rooms left open to the elements. Some parts, like the chapel and the tower will be restored, but three apartment blocks and 10 townhouses will stand on the rest of the site. READ MORE: Farewell to Mount Street Hospital. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Lane Ends from the 60s to 90s

1. The former operating theatre

Imagine the view from the old operating theatre... now left open to the elements

Photo: Neil Cross

2. The former Mount Street hospital

Peering into one of the equipment sterlisers in the operating room

Photo: Neil Cross

3. The former Mount Street hospital

This was part of St Joseph's orphanage

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Mount Street hospital

Every window is smashed, leaving the place open to the elements, thieves and vandals

Photo: Neil Cross

