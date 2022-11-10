News you can trust since 1873
This is how we all remember the entrance to A&E - so typical of the era. This photo was 1991
26 scenes of buildings, wards and units at Blackpool Victoria Hospital which will remind a generation how it once looked

Decades of news stories about the NHS and local health services has seen our photographers snapping thousands of pictures at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

By Claire Lark
25 minutes ago
Updated 10th Nov 2022, 4:06pm

Delving into our archives has revealed a set of photos which show Blackpool’s main hospital and how it has evolved through the generations. From the recognisable maternity unit, which was only recently reconstructed, to the old A&E department, nurses’ accommodation and on the wards – they are memorable pictures which will remind you how it used to be.

1. Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The caption on the back of this 1991 photo reads: 'Everything from bee stings to motorwary pile-ups are treated at Blackpool Victoria Hospital's casualty unit. But the department itself is in need of treatment as it helps double the number of patients for which it was intended'

Photo: National World

2. Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Hugely recognisable - Blackpool Vic's maternity unit in 1971

Photo: National World

3. Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Staff in the hospital kitchens, 1994

Photo: National World

4. Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A space for some fresh air had been created for patients in this photo from 1974

Photo: National World

