26 scenes of buildings, wards and units at Blackpool Victoria Hospital which will remind a generation how it once looked
Decades of news stories about the NHS and local health services has seen our photographers snapping thousands of pictures at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
By Claire Lark
25 minutes ago
Updated
10th Nov 2022, 4:06pm
Delving into our archives has revealed a set of photos which show Blackpool’s main hospital and how it has evolved through the generations. From the recognisable maternity unit, which was only recently reconstructed, to the old A&E department, nurses’ accommodation and on the wards – they are memorable pictures which will remind you how it used to be.
