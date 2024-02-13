The number of nightclubs and bars in Blackpool back in the 1990s was phenomenal. People would travel from all over the north west for a night out in our lively resort and it’s not surprising. You’ll know the places – Rhythm Dome, The Palace, Jellies, Metro. All the old favourites are there. Are you pictured?
Revellers in the Palace nightclub back in the '90s when it was the place to be Photo: Dawn Castle
Party time at BJ's nightclub on Central Pier, Blackpool. Pictured enjoying the atmosphere at the re-vamped club are L-R: Kate Lindsay, Natalie James, Zoe Randall and Sally Hempel. Photo: Rob Lock
A packed dancefloor at Addisons in 1999 Photo: Dawn Castle
Jellies Nightclub ready for a big bank holiday weekend. Are you pictured? Photo: National world
Vinyl Blast DJ event at The Bizness nightclub. Rob Mason and Tim Johnson try their hand on the turntables, 1998 Photo: Martin Bostock
Northern Soul night at the Highland Room at the former Mecca nightclub Photo: Martin Bostock