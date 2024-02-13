News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

25 incredible Blackpool nightclub pictures from the lost era of the 1990s

If only we could go back for one last night out.

By Claire Lark
Published 17th Feb 2023, 12:36 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT

The number of nightclubs and bars in Blackpool back in the 1990s was phenomenal. People would travel from all over the north west for a night out in our lively resort and it’s not surprising. You’ll know the places – Rhythm Dome, The Palace, Jellies, Metro. All the old favourites are there. Are you pictured?

Revellers in the Palace nightclub back in the '90s when it was the place to be

1. Nightclubbing in the 90s

Revellers in the Palace nightclub back in the '90s when it was the place to be Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
Party time at BJ's nightclub on Central Pier, Blackpool. Pictured enjoying the atmosphere at the re-vamped club are L-R: Kate Lindsay, Natalie James, Zoe Randall and Sally Hempel.

2. Nightclubbing in the 90s

Party time at BJ's nightclub on Central Pier, Blackpool. Pictured enjoying the atmosphere at the re-vamped club are L-R: Kate Lindsay, Natalie James, Zoe Randall and Sally Hempel. Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
A packed dancefloor at Addisons in 1999

3. Nightclubbing in the 90s

A packed dancefloor at Addisons in 1999 Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
Jellies Nightclub ready for a big bank holiday weekend. Are you pictured?

4. Nightclubbing in the 90s

Jellies Nightclub ready for a big bank holiday weekend. Are you pictured? Photo: National world

Photo Sales
Vinyl Blast DJ event at The Bizness nightclub. Rob Mason and Tim Johnson try their hand on the turntables, 1998

5. Nightclubbing in the 90s

Vinyl Blast DJ event at The Bizness nightclub. Rob Mason and Tim Johnson try their hand on the turntables, 1998 Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Northern Soul night at the Highland Room at the former Mecca nightclub

6. Nightclubbing in the 90s

Northern Soul night at the Highland Room at the former Mecca nightclub Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPeopleMetroFleetwood