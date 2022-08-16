24 scenes which capture all the emotion of A-level results day in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s
The nail biting wait was over.
By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:48 pm
It seemed like a lifetime since the final exam papers were completed and all these students wanted to know was whether they had passed or not. The photos look back at the 1990s and 2000s across Blackpool and Fylde A level colleges, including Blackpool Sixth and Blackpool and Fylde College. It looked like most of the students pictured had received the results they had hoped for and were ready to snap up university offers. Where are they now? Are you or your friends pictured?
