News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
Blackpool Sixth Form College students Naomi Crouch, Jenni Rigby, Mark Dyson and Lucy Jones in 2002
Blackpool Sixth Form College students Naomi Crouch, Jenni Rigby, Mark Dyson and Lucy Jones in 2002

24 scenes which capture all the emotion of A-level results day in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s

The nail biting wait was over.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:48 pm

It seemed like a lifetime since the final exam papers were completed and all these students wanted to know was whether they had passed or not. The photos look back at the 1990s and 2000s across Blackpool and Fylde A level colleges, including Blackpool Sixth and Blackpool and Fylde College. It looked like most of the students pictured had received the results they had hoped for and were ready to snap up university offers. Where are they now? Are you or your friends pictured?

In case you missed them: 24 photo reminders to reminisce over if you went to Blackpool Sixth Form in the 90s and 00s

27 pictures from Montgomery High School which will have you reminiscing if you went there in the 90s

15 pictures which will have you reminiscing if you went to Blackpool Collegiate High School in the 90s

LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. A level memories

Adrian Anslow, Philip Baugh and Sharon Ray compare results at Blackpool Sixth

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales

2. A level memories

Lisa Elliott and Jayne Harris-Waller at Blackpool & The Fylde College

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

3. Retro A levels

Sandepan Chakraverti who arrived from India nine months earlier, is congratulated by Principal Jeff Holland (wearing Sandepan's hat)

Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales

4. A level memories

Joe Bibby phones home with his results

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
BlackpoolFyldeNostalgia
Next Page
Page 1 of 6