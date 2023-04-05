News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Finland joins NATO: What country is and isn’t a member state?
7 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
10 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
12 hours ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
13 hours ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
14 hours ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages

24 retro pictures showing what Fylde Coast folk were getting up to back in 1998

We’re looking back at what residents in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham were doing in 1998.

By Naomi Moon
Published 5th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

There was a whole host of different events taking place across the Fylde Coast, as well as activities in schools across the borough. Are you in any of the pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Look back at 1997 on the Fylde Coast. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: See pictures of the Fylde Coast in 1996. MORE MEMORIES: Photos showing the Fylde Coast in 1995

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here or Blackpool Gazette here

Children at Lytham CE Primary School enjoying their Viking Day. Pictured front are Craig Cameron (left) and Ben Waller, with (behind) from left, Hannah Miles, Rachel Stewart, teacher Mrs Judith Stewart and Laura Hopper

1. Fylde Coast in 1998

Children at Lytham CE Primary School enjoying their Viking Day. Pictured front are Craig Cameron (left) and Ben Waller, with (behind) from left, Hannah Miles, Rachel Stewart, teacher Mrs Judith Stewart and Laura Hopper Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
The start of the junior section run before the Charles Saer 10k in Fleetwood

2. Fylde Coast in 198

The start of the junior section run before the Charles Saer 10k in Fleetwood Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Winning combination: British Gas community relations adviser Collette Handley is pictured with some of the Fleetwood Cobras street hockey squad

3. Fylde Coast in 1998

Winning combination: British Gas community relations adviser Collette Handley is pictured with some of the Fleetwood Cobras street hockey squad Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Children from Lowther House Nursery School, Lytham, on their Animal Kingdom float for Lytham Club Day

4. Fylde Coast in 1998

Children from Lowther House Nursery School, Lytham, on their Animal Kingdom float for Lytham Club Day Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
MorecambeGarstangFleetwoodLythamMemories