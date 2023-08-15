News you can trust since 1873
24 pictures of A-level results day in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s

The nail biting wait was over.
By Claire Lark
Published 16th Aug 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST

It seemed like a lifetime since the final exam papers were completed and all these students wanted to know was whether they had passed or not. The photos look back at the 1990s and 2000s across Blackpool and Fylde A level colleges, including Blackpool Sixth and Blackpool and Fylde College. It looked like most of the students pictured had received the results they had hoped for and were ready to snap up university offers. Where are they now? Are you or your friends pictured?

19-year-old Rachel Coggin (left) with her friend 17-year-old Louise Little celebrate their exam results at Blackpool and The Fylde College

1. A level memories

19-year-old Rachel Coggin (left) with her friend 17-year-old Louise Little celebrate their exam results at Blackpool and The Fylde College Photo: Mark Pearson

Blackpool Sixth Form College students Naomi Crouch, Jenni Rigby, Mark Dyson and Lucy Jones in 2002

2. A level memories

Blackpool Sixth Form College students Naomi Crouch, Jenni Rigby, Mark Dyson and Lucy Jones in 2002 Photo: Mike Foster

Adrian Anslow, Philip Baugh and Sharon Ray compare results at Blackpool Sixth

3. A level memories

Adrian Anslow, Philip Baugh and Sharon Ray compare results at Blackpool Sixth Photo: Dawn Castle

Lisa Elliott and Jayne Harris-Waller at Blackpool & The Fylde College

4. A level memories

Lisa Elliott and Jayne Harris-Waller at Blackpool & The Fylde College Photo: Submit

Sandepan Chakraverti who arrived from India nine months earlier, is congratulated by Principal Jeff Holland (wearing Sandepan's hat)

5. Retro A levels

Sandepan Chakraverti who arrived from India nine months earlier, is congratulated by Principal Jeff Holland (wearing Sandepan's hat) Photo: Mike Foster

Joe Bibby phones home with his results

6. A level memories

Joe Bibby phones home with his results Photo: Dawn Castle

Maureen Thomas congratulates her daughter Sarah on her four grade A's at Blackpool Sixth in 2002

7. A level memories

Maureen Thomas congratulates her daughter Sarah on her four grade A's at Blackpool Sixth in 2002 Photo: Mike Foster

Home and dry: Sixth Form College students Sara Farrell and Wendy Catterall in 2004

8. A level memories

Home and dry: Sixth Form College students Sara Farrell and Wendy Catterall in 2004 Photo: Mike Foster

