24 nostalgic memories of Woolworths in Blackpool which stood in the town centre for decades

Woolworths was a high street icon.

It was the home of pick n mix, Ladybird children’s clothes and it’s where we all ventured for the new number one record in the charts or the latest release double album – on vinyl. Are the memories coming back? The main store was in Bank Hey Street with another branch in Talbot Road. They both succumbed to the demise of high street shopping – it was a big deal when they finally closed.

These pictures rewind to probably the most iconic lost store on the high street– and one which is guaranteed to evoke nostalgia.

This was Blackpool Woolworths in 1982 as seen from the prom. The store faced closure and petitions had been organised to try and save it. There were other ideas though - the caption on the back said councillors 'should consider buying it and turning it into a conference and exhibition centre'

This was Blackpool Woolworths in 1982 as seen from the prom. The store faced closure and petitions had been organised to try and save it. There were other ideas though - the caption on the back said councillors 'should consider buying it and turning it into a conference and exhibition centre'

Woolworths in Talbot Road, 2001

Woolworths in Talbot Road, 2001 Photo: Mike Foster

Home of the pick 'n' mix - this was Woolworths in 2002

Home of the pick 'n' mix - this was Woolworths in 2002 Photo: Martin Bostock

So familiar - how Woolworths would have looked in the mid noughties

So familiar - how Woolworths would have looked in the mid noughties Photo: Submit

Staff at the Talbot Road store in 1960. Photo courtesy of Maureen Hoyland who was a Woolworths supervisor

Staff at the Talbot Road store in 1960. Photo courtesy of Maureen Hoyland who was a Woolworths supervisor Photo: submit

Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the store in 1982

Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the store in 1982 Photo: Submit

