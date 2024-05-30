They were always at the heart of the community, would you like to go back to those days? I would. You might be pictured…
This was the opening night at CoCo, Market Street, 2009 Photo: Bill Johnson
Charissa Frend, Jayde Weir and Caroline Bawdon at Wetherspoons 'The Albert and The Lion' on Blackpool Promenade Photo: Martin Bostock
Football quiz night at The Shovels to raise money towards the Jimmy Armfield statue at Bloomfield Road. Pictured centre is pub manager Steve Norris with regulars, football fans and former players Photo: Bill Johnson
Blackpool FC goalkeeper Matt Gilks was at the Red Lion pub in Bispham to lend his support to their campaign to raise funds for BJFF, 2010 Photo: rob lock
The Saddle Inn, Whitegate Drive. Pictured with some of the resident "spirits" are manager Janet Ingleson and assistant manager David Ali. The story was about the pub being haunted Photo: Bill Johnson
Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre CAMRA branch chairman Ian Ward presents the Pub of the Season award to Ramsden Arms landlord Brian Luxton, 2009 Photo: submit