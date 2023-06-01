24 fun pictures to take you back to 2002 and life in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham

This week we are bringing you photographs from 21 years ago, in 2002.
1. Fylde Coast in 2002
Lytham Ladies Hockey Club were set to pose nude for a fundraising calendar following their promotion. The girls practice a pose - 'We'll have to hold the hockey stick like this' Photo: Rob Lock
2. Fylde Coast in 2002
Fleetwood Children's Choir, who took part in the port's Music and Arts Festival Photo: Claire Lark
3. Fylde Coast in 2002
Pirates from the Fleetwood Arms during Fleetwood Carnival Photo: Rob Lock
4. Fylde Coast in 2002
Pictured at Lytham Cricket Club's new cricket school are (from left to right) Rohan Chaukan, Michael Jack MP, Josh Beaumont and Ben Perkins Photo: Martin Bostock
5. Fylde Coast in 2002
A good report... Children from Garstang CP School celebrate their school's Ofsted report Photo: Steve Pendrill
6. Fylde Coast in 2002
Garstang High School's super cyclists... teachers Mr Bill Myall and Mrs Christine Stacey and year 10 pupils Lyndsey Allen, Lynne Hempton, David Miller, Laura Hughes, James Edge, Stephen Standen, Joe Hardman, Chris Law and Sam Riley, who set off on the school's annual charity Land's End to John O'Groats cycle to raise money for the 'Help A Local Child' campaign Photo: Steve Pendrill
7. Fylde Coast in 2002
Morecambe fans welcome their team during the FA Trophy match against Stevenage Borough Photo: Garth Hamer
8. Fylde Coast in 2002
Artist Chaz Jacobs signing prints of his new work at Town House Gallery, Morecambe Photo: Darren Andrews