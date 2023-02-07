News you can trust since 1873
23 retro scenes of Blackpool's treasured RNLI service - its crew, lifeboats and stations

These pictures look back mainly to the 1990s at the time when Blackpool’s new lifeboat station was constructed.

By Claire Lark
56 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 10:52am

It’s hard to believe its ‘new’ station is 25 years old this year. It replaced the old Art Decor style lifeboat house in 1998 which had become too cramped for modern lifeboat vessels. The photos also celebrate the incredible people who volunteer and fundraise.

1. Blackpool Lifeboat memories

A snapshot of Blackpool's vital Lifeboat service

Photo: National World

2. Blackpool Lifeboat memories

The old lifeboat house as it was in 1997, in all its Art Deco glory

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Blackpool Lifeboat Memories

Lifeboatman, Keith Horrocks from Blackpool lifeboat station in 1998. He had been included in the New Year Honours

Photo: Dawn Castle

4. Blackpool Lifeboat memories

The William and Rose Nall lifeboat on the sands in 2000

Photo: Blackpool RNLI

