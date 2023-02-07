23 retro scenes of Blackpool's treasured RNLI service - its crew, lifeboats and stations
These pictures look back mainly to the 1990s at the time when Blackpool’s new lifeboat station was constructed.
It’s hard to believe its ‘new’ station is 25 years old this year. It replaced the old Art Decor style lifeboat house in 1998 which had become too cramped for modern lifeboat vessels. The photos also celebrate the incredible people who volunteer and fundraise.
