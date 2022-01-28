All the drama and emotion of watching their team from the stands at Bloomfield Road, as well as away games, are captured in these nostalgic scenes from back in the day.

They are mainly from the 1980s and 90s with a couple of extras thrown in, showing some of the biggest matches of the time, including play-offs at Wembley.

Fans will remember many of the games and might be able to spot themselves, their mates or family in the crowds. LOVE BLACKPOOL? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook pageIn case you missed it: Blackpool pubs in the noughties ; Factory life in the 80s and 90s

1. Blackpool FC crowds Looks like a full celebration here with the orange and white balloons - are you a face in the cowds? What was happening? Photo Sales

2. Blackpool FC crowds These fans were cheering their time when they played Cardiff - but when was it? Photo Sales

3. All smiles here - did they win? It was Blackpool FC's clash with Rotherham on January 18, 1993 Photo Sales

4. Blackpool FC crowds Alan Dugdale, Ian Moden, Neil Robinson and Graham Fish left Bloomfield Road to cycle 135 miles to Scunthorpe where their beloved club was due to play. They were raising money for Blackpool, April 1983 Photo Sales