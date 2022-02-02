Children from Adlington Primary School in Adlington, near Chorley, at their Jubilee party
22 pictures of celebrations in Preston for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002

We've dug into the archives to bring you pictures of parties held on the streets and in schools to celebrate the Queen's Golden Jubilee

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 3:45 pm

On February 6 Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year. READ MORE: The changing face of Preston in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston in the 80s

1.

Three cheers for the Queen..... pupils from Anderton Primary School celebrate the Jubilee

2.

Jubilee time at St. Bernard's Catholic Primary School, Preston

3.

Jubilee street party in Bluebell Way, Bamber Bridge

4.

Children from the Early Days Playgroup, Moss Side Way, Leyland, with a card they made and sent to the Queen for her Golden Jubilee. They are, from left, Luke and Callum Rigby, Emily Clark and Poppy Rudd, all age four

