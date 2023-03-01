21 retro scenes of children from Morecambe, Fleetwood, Lytham and Garstang dressed up for World Book Day
World Book Day is celebrated every year on the first Thursday of March.
By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago
Children across the world don fancy dress costumes of their favourite book characters, or join in with their school’s theme. We’ve put together this collection of pictures showing pupils dressed up over the years. Can you spot yourself? READ MORE: Fylde Coast nostalgia from 1995. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at 1994 on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures showing the Fylde Coast in 1993
