19 pictures that take in the changing face of Preston during the 1990s

The 1990s were another decade of change for Preston, with many more buildings being demolished, but new ones taking their place. Some parts of the town centre (as it still was then) were transformed completely. And Preston Docks moved from being a busy shipping area to a bustling leisure and living space. If you have any pictures of Preston in times gone by we would like to feature them on our website. Email [email protected] READ MORE: Last week we took a walk around Preston in the 1980s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Memories of Morecambe's Frontierland