19 amazing retro pictures showing residents of Fleetwood, Morecambe, Garstang and Lytham back in 2003

This week we are turning back the clock 20 years, back to 2003.
Youngsters from Scamps Holiday Playscheme at Flakefleet Primary School, Fleetwood Photo: Claire Lark
Fleetwood High School's news gathering team for their new school newspaper Broadway Buzz. Pictured: (back row from left) Claire Wright, Richard Boehme, Michael Kennedy, and Kelly Linacre. Seated: Hayley Hughes, Danielle Martin, and Amanda Hughes Photo: Claire Lark
The Golden Mile Morris Dancers at St Cuthbert's Church Hall, Lytham Road, Blackpool. Back (from left): Sarah Yates, Ashlynn Giles and Carolanne Yates. Middle: Janet Burnett, Lianne Burnett, Laura Burnett and Rebecca Holland. Front: Kirsty Menzies, instructors Kim Burnett and Cheryl Yates, and Rebecca McVey Photo: Bill Johnson
Children from Rainbow Dance Studios as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs enjoying Lytham Club Day Photo: Martin Bostock
Professional clown Andy Stewart having a laugh in front of Garstang Morris Dancers at Catterall gala Photo: John Hughes
The Garstang Morris Dancers on parade at St. Michaels Gala Photo: Kevin McGuinness
The Standards are lowered as a bugler marks 11am during Morecambe's Remembrance Sunday Service Photo: Nigel Slater
Pupils from Morecambe Road School at their annual awards presentation, with head teacher Geoff Pickles, chairman of governors Lilian Shaw and friends of the school John Day and Stan Lancaster Photo: Garth Hamer