News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

19 amazing retro pictures showing residents of Fleetwood, Morecambe, Garstang and Lytham back in 2003

This week we are turning back the clock 20 years, back to 2003.
By Naomi Moon
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

For those living on the Fylde Coast it was a busy time – as can be seen in these pictures. Do you remember any of the events? Are you in any of the pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Go back to life on the Fylde Coast in 2002. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Images from the Fylde Coast in 2001. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at the year 2000 on the Fylde Coast

Youngsters from Scamps Holiday Playscheme at Flakefleet Primary School, Fleetwood

1. Fylde Coast in 2003

Youngsters from Scamps Holiday Playscheme at Flakefleet Primary School, Fleetwood Photo: Claire Lark

Photo Sales
Fleetwood High School's news gathering team for their new school newspaper Broadway Buzz. Pictured: (back row from left) Claire Wright, Richard Boehme, Michael Kennedy, and Kelly Linacre. Seated: Hayley Hughes, Danielle Martin, and Amanda Hughes

2. Fylde Coast in 2003

Fleetwood High School's news gathering team for their new school newspaper Broadway Buzz. Pictured: (back row from left) Claire Wright, Richard Boehme, Michael Kennedy, and Kelly Linacre. Seated: Hayley Hughes, Danielle Martin, and Amanda Hughes Photo: Claire Lark

Photo Sales
The Golden Mile Morris Dancers at St Cuthbert's Church Hall, Lytham Road, Blackpool. Back (from left): Sarah Yates, Ashlynn Giles and Carolanne Yates. Middle: Janet Burnett, Lianne Burnett, Laura Burnett and Rebecca Holland. Front: Kirsty Menzies, instructors Kim Burnett and Cheryl Yates, and Rebecca McVey

3. Fylde Coast in 2003

The Golden Mile Morris Dancers at St Cuthbert's Church Hall, Lytham Road, Blackpool. Back (from left): Sarah Yates, Ashlynn Giles and Carolanne Yates. Middle: Janet Burnett, Lianne Burnett, Laura Burnett and Rebecca Holland. Front: Kirsty Menzies, instructors Kim Burnett and Cheryl Yates, and Rebecca McVey Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Children from Rainbow Dance Studios as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs enjoying Lytham Club Day

4. Fylde Coast in 2003

Children from Rainbow Dance Studios as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs enjoying Lytham Club Day Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Professional clown Andy Stewart having a laugh in front of Garstang Morris Dancers at Catterall gala

5. Fylde Coast in 2003

Professional clown Andy Stewart having a laugh in front of Garstang Morris Dancers at Catterall gala Photo: John Hughes

Photo Sales
The Garstang Morris Dancers on parade at St. Michaels Gala

6. Fylde Coast in 2003

The Garstang Morris Dancers on parade at St. Michaels Gala Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales
The Standards are lowered as a bugler marks 11am during Morecambe's Remembrance Sunday Service

7. Fylde Coast in 2003

The Standards are lowered as a bugler marks 11am during Morecambe's Remembrance Sunday Service Photo: Nigel Slater

Photo Sales
Pupils from Morecambe Road School at their annual awards presentation, with head teacher Geoff Pickles, chairman of governors Lilian Shaw and friends of the school John Day and Stan Lancaster

8. Fylde Coast in 2003

Pupils from Morecambe Road School at their annual awards presentation, with head teacher Geoff Pickles, chairman of governors Lilian Shaw and friends of the school John Day and Stan Lancaster Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:FleetwoodMorecambeGarstangLythamMemories