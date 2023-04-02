18 heart-warming pictures showing Fylde Coast residents from Morecambe, Fleetwood, Garstang and Lytham enjoying some Easter activities
Here’s a cute gallery of photos looking at how Easter was celebrated on the Fylde Coast.
By Naomi Moon
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
All the images were taken in the 90s and 00s and these youngsters will be young adults now, so they are sure to bring back a memory or two. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Fylde Coast nostalgia from 1997. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of the Fylde Coast in 1996. MORE MEMORIES: Go back to 1995 with these images from the Fylde Coast
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here or Blackpool Gazette here
Page 1 of 5