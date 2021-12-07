They celebrate the events and news stories as the festive spirit flowed through our fabulous community during those years. Christmas Day babies, parties, last minute shopping and all the Christmas events wrapped up. In case you missed it: Archived photos from Blackpool's heyday LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Christmas party at the Citadel, Raikes Parade, Blackpool, 1998
Children from Whittakers Dance and Drama Centre took part in Northern Ballet Theatre's production of 'A Christmas Carol', at The Grand Theatre in 1997.
Back, from left, Donna Parry, Jemma Thackray, Nikita Coulon, Rachel Dunn. Front, from left, Emma Hardy, Maregarita Barnfield, Natasha Hourihan, Charlotte Holden, Lorna Young, Natasha Lees.
Local brownies held their Christmas carol service at St. John's Church, Blackpool in 2006. Pic shows one of the girls singing during the service.
The United for Christmas appeal Christmas party at Blackpool Superbowl. Seven-year-old Eleanor Hall with Adrian Glass alias Billy Bonzo from Aladdin, 1996