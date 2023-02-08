4 . Blackpool in 1994

A touch of fantasy is being used by a landlord to advertise his high street pub and boost takings. Brian Eaton of the Swan Hotel on Poulton Street, Kirkham, is pulling in the punters by claiming to have had a visit from a pop legend. He has put up an unusual sign outside his pub claiming: "Elvis caught eating Shergar butties in Swan cellar."

Photo: Archive