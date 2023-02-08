News you can trust since 1873
18 candid pictures taking you right back to 1994 to see what life was like in Blackpool

Bring back memories of 1994 with this collection of pictures.

By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago

They were all taken in and around Blackpool, showing what ordinary folk were doing in their everyday lives. There may even be an odd celebrity thrown in for good measure. Who do you recognise? READ MORE: Look back at life in Blackpool in 1993. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures of Blackpool in 1992. MORE MEMORIES: You’re not really from Blackpool unless…

1. Blackpool in 1994

Children at a Lancashire school are boldly going where no other school has gone before. Wide-eyed pupils at Inskip Primary School, Inskip, near Preston, watched in amazement as a helicopter circled their school and landed in the playground as part of a project on search and rescue

Photo: Archive

2. Blackpool in 1994

Coronation Street stars Kevin and Sally with local photographer Robert McDougall during filming on North Pier Blackpool

Photo: Kevin McDougall

3. Blackpool in 1994

Roy Walker opens the gardens at Wesham Park Hospital

Photo: Archive

4. Blackpool in 1994

A touch of fantasy is being used by a landlord to advertise his high street pub and boost takings. Brian Eaton of the Swan Hotel on Poulton Street, Kirkham, is pulling in the punters by claiming to have had a visit from a pop legend. He has put up an unusual sign outside his pub claiming: "Elvis caught eating Shergar butties in Swan cellar."

Photo: Archive

BlackpoolMemories