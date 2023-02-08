News you can trust since 1873
17 nostalgic pictures that will transport you back to 1994 and life on the Fylde Coast

This week we are bringing you photographs from 29 years ago, in 1994.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 6:41am

1. Fylde Coast in 1994

Bill Beaumont, the former England rugby captain and a captain on the BBC's Question of Sport, declared the sports hall at Morecambe High School well and truly open after a 25 year wait. Students took part in a range of activities to mark the opening

2. Fylde Coast in 1994

The Queen is greeted by excited children from Rossall School during her visit to the county

3. Fylde Coast in 1994

Students from all over Lancashire at the 1994 Lawtec Students Business Conference. Seated (left to right) Emma Armstrong (Blackpool Sixth Form College), Fiona Lyon (Our Lady's High School, Preston), Sarah Gili-Ross (Lytham St Annes High School), Vicki Jones (Ormskirk Grammar School). Standing (Left to right): Fatima Ahmed (Newman College), Pauline Taylor (assistant manager customer services, Natwest, Blackpool), Theodosis Fessas (Lancaster and Morecambe College), Matthew Ward (King Edward VII School, Lytham), Dr Barry Hankinson (managing director, Creative Training plc), Derek Gibbs (Preston College), Gavin Blackstone (Carr Hill High School, Kirkham), Robert Booth (St Mary's RC High School, Blackpool)

4. Fylde Coast in 1994

Noel Edmonds gives his creation 'Mr Blobby' a hug during the opening of Crinkley Bottom at Happy Mount Park in Morecambe

