16 retro pictures of party people on nights out at beloved Preston club Tokyo Jo's back in the day

By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 11:40 BST

Famous for its sticky floors and less than salubrious-smelling toilets, Tokyo Jo’s was a Preston institution.

At the heart of the city's clubbing scene for many a party-lover over the years, the establishment has played host to many a story for countless locals. But it was also quite the popular jaunt for many people from Blackpool and the Fylde Coast, who would frequently make the short trip down to enjoy the tunes and scenes at one of the North West's most infamous clubs. Take a trip down memory lane…

