Remembrance Day (also known as Poppy Day owing to the tradition of wearing a remembrance poppy) is a memorial day observed since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. In most countries, Remembrance Day is observed on 11 November to recall the end of First World War hostilities. And a special service is held on the first Sunday nearest to that date. Here we look at how that day was played out on the Fylde Coast in years gone by. READ MORE: The Fylde Coast in 1987. MORE MEMORIES: Images from 1986 on the Fylde Coast. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures of the Fylde Coast in the 70s