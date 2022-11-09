News you can trust since 1873
Children from Shakespeare Primary School in Fleetwood are first to try community project designed to raise awareness of Remembrance Day and create more respect for war memorials among young people. Head boy Michael Head and head girl Megan Gair lay a wreath at the base of the memorial in 2006
16 poignant pictures showing how we remembered the fallen in Morecambe, Garstang, Lytham and Fleetwood during the 90s and 00s

After turning our thoughts to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday, we look back at how we remembered them in the past.

By Naomi Moon
Remembrance Day (also known as Poppy Day owing to the tradition of wearing a remembrance poppy) is a memorial day observed since the end of the First World War to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. In most countries, Remembrance Day is observed on 11 November to recall the end of First World War hostilities. And a special service is held on the first Sunday nearest to that date. Here we look at how that day was played out on the Fylde Coast in years gone by. READ MORE: The Fylde Coast in 1987. MORE MEMORIES: Images from 1986 on the Fylde Coast. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures of the Fylde Coast in the 70s

1. Remembrance Day

Fleetwood Remembrance Day procession in 2005

Photo: Archive

2. Remembrance Day

Cubs and scouts who attended the Remembrance Sunday service at Fleetwood Memorial Park in 2003

Photo: Claire Lark

3. Remembrance Day

Children from King Edward and Queen Mary School held their own service at the St Annes War Memorial prior to Remembrance Day in 2007

Photo: Archive

4. Remembrance Day

Fleetwood Remembrance Sunday service in the memorial park. Ex-servicemen, children, officials and members of the public pay their respects in 2007

Photo: Robert Stead

