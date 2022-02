Camelot theme park in Chorley was a top destination for a family day out in the 80s and 90s. It featured many thrill rides and was home to family entertainment with a medieval theme, including jousting. Now it is home to a zombie drive-in cinema scare attraction called Camelot Rises, and recently boasted a visit by celebrity pair Molly-Mae Hague and boyfriend Tommy Fury. READ MORE: A look back at Morecambe's Frontier Land. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A wander down Church Street in Preston