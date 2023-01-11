News you can trust since 1873
14 pictures that take a glimpse of 1992 through the lives of everyday Blackpool folk

Take a walk down memory lane as we go through the years.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

We've trawled the archives to find the best pictures showing Blackpool folk doing all manner of things in 1992. Do you recognise anyone? Remember the event? Let us know.

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Blackpool in 1992

Kirkham Carr Hill's victorious U12 football team in 1992. They won a share of the Harry Wynne Trophy in a competition involving all 16 schools on the Fylde coast. Carr Hill beat Collegiate, Highfield and St George's to reach the finals, despatched Millfield 4-3 on penalties in the semi-final, and decided to share the trophy with Hodgson when the score in the final remained at 1-1 after extra time

Photo: Archive

2. Blackpool in 1992

Guides, brownies, cubs and scouts joined forces at Warton, near Preston, for an annual fund-raising event. Children from the 1st Warton St Oswald's brownies, guides and scout groups staffed stalls at their Christmas Fair at Warton Church Hall. More than £200 was raised and will be split between the four groups. Pictured: Scout Peter Harrison, guide Mary Hellewell, and cub Mark Shuttleworth

Photo: Archive

3. Blackpool in 1992

Six apprentices at British Aerospace in Warton, near Preston, potted the black for charity when they rook part in a 24-hour snooker marathon. They managed to raise £700 in sponsorship and collections and will hand the cash to the NSPCC. The players are pictured, left to right: David Hiles, Colin Whalley, Mark Murray, Mark Jackson, Martin Joyce and Russell Apsinall

Photo: Archive

4. Blackpool in 1992

The Princess of wales and the crowds on Blackpool front during a Royal visit

Photo: Archive

BlackpoolMemories