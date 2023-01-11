Take a walk down memory lane as we go through the years.
Kirkham Carr Hill's victorious U12 football team in 1992. They won a share of the Harry Wynne Trophy in a competition involving all 16 schools on the Fylde coast. Carr Hill beat Collegiate, Highfield and St George's to reach the finals, despatched Millfield 4-3 on penalties in the semi-final, and decided to share the trophy with Hodgson when the score in the final remained at 1-1 after extra time
Photo: Archive
Guides, brownies, cubs and scouts joined forces at Warton, near Preston, for an annual fund-raising event. Children from the 1st Warton St Oswald's brownies, guides and scout groups staffed stalls at their Christmas Fair at Warton Church Hall. More than £200 was raised and will be split between the four groups. Pictured: Scout Peter Harrison, guide Mary Hellewell, and cub Mark Shuttleworth
Photo: Archive
Six apprentices at British Aerospace in Warton, near Preston, potted the black for charity when they rook part in a 24-hour snooker marathon. They managed to raise £700 in sponsorship and collections and will hand the cash to the NSPCC. The players are pictured, left to right: David Hiles, Colin Whalley, Mark Murray, Mark Jackson, Martin Joyce and Russell Apsinall
Photo: Archive
The Princess of wales and the crowds on Blackpool front during a Royal visit
Photo: Archive