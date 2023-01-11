1. Blackpool in 1992

Kirkham Carr Hill's victorious U12 football team in 1992. They won a share of the Harry Wynne Trophy in a competition involving all 16 schools on the Fylde coast. Carr Hill beat Collegiate, Highfield and St George's to reach the finals, despatched Millfield 4-3 on penalties in the semi-final, and decided to share the trophy with Hodgson when the score in the final remained at 1-1 after extra time

Photo: Archive