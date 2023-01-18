News you can trust since 1873
14 black and white street scenes which define Blackpool in the 1980s

These photos depict Blackpool as it looked around 40 years ago.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

So much has changed, yet for a generation the images of the streets, shops and seafront, all from the decade of the 80s, are still so familiar as they reminisce over times gone by.

August 1980. Blackpool motorists faced rush hour hold ups when the main entrance to the car park in Adelaide Street closed because of road works. The cars themselves are also blast from the past.

The famous Abingdon Barbecue, as well as Extacy clothing store and Barnardos, late 1980s

This is looking down Victoria Street as M&S was being built to the right. Signs for Wimpy too

This was the corner of Sefton Street and Coronation Street as Blackpool's skyline changed. The shop was Jon Anthony Footwear

